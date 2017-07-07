Philosophy Talk: Philosophy as Therapy

By Devon Strolovitch 53 minutes ago

Could thinking philosophically actually be therapeutic?


From Plato and Sextus Empiricus to Wittgenstein, many important thinkers have thought of philosophy as a type of therapy. By looking at our way of life through a philosophical lens, we can achieve a particular kind of understanding that can bring us peace of mind. But can philosophy really help those who experience mental anguish? Don’t we have shrinks and medication for that? If philosophy is more likely to raise more questions than it offers answers, how could it help us overcome suffering? What would it mean for an emotional or psychological problem to have a philosophical cure? John and Ken seek solace with David Konstan from NYU, author of The Emotions of the Ancient Greeks: Studies in Aristotle and Classical Literature. Sunday 7/09 at 10 am and Tuesdat 7/11 at 12 noon.

Tags: 
philosophy
psychology
eomtions
suffering
greeks
stoicism

