Philosophy Talk: The Reality of Time

By Devon Strolovitch 3 minutes ago
  • "Time" by Elena Zanon used under CC liscense

If only the present moment exists, where does the future come from?


St. Augustine suggested that when we try to grasp the idea of time, it seems to evade us: "What then is time? If no one asks me, I know what it is. If I wish to explain it to him who asks, I do not know." So is time real or merely an artificial construct? Is time a fundamental or emergent property of our universe or a part of our cognitive apparatus? Do we live in a continuum with a definite past and present, or do we live in a succession of ‘Nows’, and if the latter is the case, how does it affect our perception of memory or recollection? John and Ken take their time with Julian Barbour from the University of Oxford, author of The End of Time: The Next Revolution in Physics. Sunday 1/01 at 10 am and Tuesday 1/03 at 12 noon.

Tags: 
philosophy
physics
reality
memory
perception

Related Content

Philosophy Talk asks about perception, memory, and justice

By Devon Strolovitch Nov 27, 2015

What do Descartes and Perry Mason have in common? They both distrust eyewitness testimony.  

The Spot: Memories as Art

By Jun 2, 2016

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers... 


Your Call: What does it take to have a healthy brain?

By Laura Flynn Sep 30, 2015

  

On the September 30th edition of Your Call, we’ll revisit our conversation with neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki about the mind-body connection. 

Philosophy Talk: Memory and the Self

By Devon Strolovitch Oct 30, 2016

Is the self something we construct just to tie all our memories together?