Philosophy Talk: Retirement

By Devon Strolovitch 4 hours ago
  • Photo: Sun Lee

Is retirement just an evil scheme invented by capitalists to get rid of higher-paid workers? 

Many of us look forward to retirement, that time in life when we stop working for a living. But what exactly is retirement and why do we retire? Does retirement always mean an end to work, or can it sometimes just mean a shift to a different kind of work? Ought we retire for purely selfish reasons, such as to give ourselves more leisure time? Or ought we retire for the public good, to give younger people greater opportunities for employment? In an age when people are living longer and technology is displacing more and more workers, how should our attitudes about retirement change? The Philosophers bring John Perry out of radio retirement to ask about all the work he's been getting done since stepping out of the host chair. Sunday 1/07 at 11 am and Tuesday 1/09 at 12 noon.

