Philosophy Talk: Science and Politics – Friends or Foes?

By Devon Strolovitch 9 minutes ago

Is there such a thing as objective, value-neutral science, or is science always infused with values?


The ideal of science is objectivity in the service of advancing knowledge. We tend to assume that to be objective, scientists must keep their politics from influencing their work. But time and time again we see that science, even some of our best science, is awash in political influences. Could politics sometimes have a positive effect on objectivity in science? If so, which kinds of politics might have a positive effect and which might not? What criteria could we use to make the distinction? And does 'objectivity' still have meaning in this context? John and Ken take all sides with Sharyn Clough from Oregon State University, author of Beyond Epistemology: A Pragmatist Approach to Feminist Science Studies. Sunday 3/04 at 11 am and Tuesday 3/06 at 12 noon.

