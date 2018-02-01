Philosophy Talk: Why Propaganda Matters

By Devon Strolovitch 7 hours ago

Why is propaganda more effective than rational persuasion?


Governments and other political institutions employ propaganda to sway public opinion, instill ideas, and exert a degree of control over people. While totalitarian regimes have been known to do this explicitly, democratic governments often disguise their propaganda with persuasive rhetoric. So what exactly constitutes propaganda and how does it work? Does it always involve lies or falsehoods? Can propaganda ever be morally justified or is it a pernicious form of communication? John and Ken trade slogans with Jason Stanley from Yale University, author of How Propaganda Works. Sunday 2/04 at 11 am and Tuesday 2/06 at 12 noon.

philosophy
politics
democracy
Language

