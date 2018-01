Undue Influence and Elder Financial Abuse -- What it is, How to Identify It, & What to do if Undue Influence and Financial Abuse are Suspected. Guest: Michael Hackard, the founder of Hackard Law, a California law firm that focuses on estates and trusts litigation. Mr. Hackard is a Member of the Trusts & Estates Section of the State Bar of California. Questions for Chuck and Michael? Please call toll-free 866-798-8255.