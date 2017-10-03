Radio and Podcasting Class for Youth from KALW and EOYDC

Calling all East Oakland Youth 14-18! Tell a story you care about, in your own voice-- take the Radio and Podcasting class from KALW and EOYDC.

Tue/Thurs 5-7pm for 8 weeks at East Oakland Youth Development Center, 8200 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94621

First class: 10/17 , Last class: 12/21 (No class week of Thanksgiving: 11/21, 11/23)

Training is led by KALW staff and will include field recording, interviewing, scripting, voicing, digital audio editing, and story structure. Fellows will receive a $200 stipend for completion of the program and their audio piece.

Who we're looking for: East Oakland residents age 14-18 with a passion for creativity and self-expression, and a desire to share their story and perspective with the world. Previous experience with writing, public speaking, and/or digital audio or video editing is a plus, but not necessary! Come learn to tell stories in sound!

Sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/y85a8h5q

Or come to an info session , where we'll have pizza and answer any questions: Tue 10/10, 5pm 0r Thurs 10/12, 5pm at EOYDC.

Questions? Contact KALW Managing Editor Jen Chien at jchien@kalw.org