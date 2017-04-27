Radio Poets 2017: Izabella Arriaza

Izabella Arriaza reads her poem "My Place Now"

"My Place Now"

Izabella Arriaza, Junipero Serra Elementary

My place now is a sad bubble that I fill with tears. That blue dripping on my cheek.

But the opposite is nothing like it.

When I’m happy I think of good memories

The color yellow reminds me of the whole family playing with my dog

My place now, a year ago, me saying,

My poem at the poetry slam

Me being nervous

Made me feel as if someone stabbed me with a knife

Gray reminds me of that

My place now is me being mad because I can’t get on rides

Yup!

That red is still in there

My place now is complete

That warm hug reminds me of love

That is the only strong color in this poem

That place now

Is in the past

The future is now

Airs on KALW Thursday, April 27th at 4:18pm & Sunday, April 30th at 6:58pm.