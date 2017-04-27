Radio Poets 2017: Izabella Arriaza

"My Place Now"
Izabella Arriaza, Junipero Serra Elementary
My place now is a sad bubble that I fill with tears. That blue dripping on my cheek.
But the opposite is nothing like it.
When I’m happy I think of good memories
The color yellow reminds me of the whole family playing with my dog
My place now, a year ago, me saying,
My poem at the poetry slam
Me being nervous
Made me feel as if someone stabbed me with a knife
Gray reminds me of that
My place now is me being mad because I can’t get on rides
Yup!
That red is still in there
My place now is complete
That warm hug reminds me of love
That is the only strong color in this poem
That place now
Is in the past
The future is now
Airs on KALW Thursday, April 27th at 4:18pm & Sunday, April 30th at 6:58pm.