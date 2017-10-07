Rapper Nelly Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

Nelly, the pop star behind hits "Hot In Herre" and "Ride Wit Me," was arrested Saturday morning for alleged sexual assault during a tour stop in Washington state.

The Auburn (Wash.) Police Department said in a statement that a woman called 911 at 3:48 a.m. Saturday and said that she was assaulted by Nelly, whose given name is Cornell Haynes, Jr. After a police investigation, Nelly was taken into custody an hour later.

The St. Louis rapper was touring with country act Florida Georgia Line and was slated to perform in Ridgefield, Wash., on Saturday night.

