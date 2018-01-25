Remembering Ursula K. Le Guin

This week the Bay Area lost a homegrown hero, Berkeley-born writer Ursula K. Le Guin.

She passed away on Monday at her home in Portland, Oregon. Le Guin was the author of over 50 books, and is often credited with bridging the worlds of science fiction and fantasy and so-called “serious” literary fiction.

Bay Area documentarian Arwen Curry has spent nearly a decade working on a feature documentary film about the writer, called Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin. It will be released in 2018. We share an excerpt here, where we hear about the creation of Le Guin’s fantasy world, Earthsea.

