‘Requiem for a Rose’ @ Smuin ~ Bay Area Cabaret 14th Season ~ Peter Robinson on movies & trail hikes

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with internationally renowned choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa about the West Coast premiere of her transcendent piece ‘Requiem for a Rose’, which is part of Smuin Ballet’s 24th season opener, ‘Dance Series 01’, to be presented at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco September 29-October 7.

'Dance Series 01' also includes Michael Smuin’s joyful tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, featuring Sinatra classics ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’ and ‘New York, New York.’ Rounding out the bill is the return of Garrett Ammon’s bold Serenade for Strings.

Joining us from Bay Area Cabaret (BAC) are Founding Executive Producer Marilyn Levinson and her Associate Producer, Michael Williams, to inform us of BAC’s 14th season, which started last weekend at the historic Venetian Room of San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel with an all-star Ella Fitzgerald Centennial Celebration, and runs through April 29, 2018.

Plus, our regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, shares details about his very British week at the movies, seeing both ‘Victoria and Abdul’ and ‘Viceroy’s House; and he directs us to the great Bay Area outdoors for some Fall trail hikes.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, September 28 at 1pm.