Revolutionary breakfast in West Oakland

At its height, the Black Panther party fed tens of thousands of school children every morning across the country with their Free Breakfast Program.

Today, the People's Kitchen Collective in Oakland carries on the free breakfast program tradition by providing "free, hot, nutritious and delicious" breakfast to people twice a year. ​The People's Kitchen Collective set up their tables in Oakland's Defremery Park as part of the Life is Living Festival.

KALW's Meradith Hoddinott was there to record the event and the thoughts of the people who run the program: Jocelyn Jackson, Saqib Keval, and Sita Kuratomi Bhaumik.

"They served breakfast free everyday, because they knew the political significance of bringing people together to eat." — Saqib Keval

The People’s Kitchen Collective will serve free breakfast at Defremery (or Little Bobby Hutton) Park, 1651 Adeline Street in Oakland on Saturday, October 14. It’s part of the 10th annual Life is Living Festival, sponsored by Youth Speaks.

This story originally aired in October 2016.