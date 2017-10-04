Related Program: 
‘Role Call’ @ FoolsFURY ~ Litquake turns 18 ~ ‘Barbecue’ @ SF Playhouse ~ Flutist Robert Stallman

By Niels Swinkels 1 hour ago
  Michelle Haner in 'Hamlet, Sheryl and Me', part of the double bill 'Role Call', presented by FoolsFURY...
    Michelle Haner in ‘Hamlet, Sheryl and Me’, part of the double bill ‘Role Call’, presented by FoolsFURY...
    Ben Yalom
  Deborah Eliezer in 'Displaced', part of the double bill 'Role Call', presented by FoolsFURY...
    Deborah Eliezer in ‘Displaced’, part of the double bill ‘Role Call’, presented by FoolsFURY...
    Ben Yalom

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actors Michelle Haner and Debórah Eliezer, who star in ‘Role Call’, a double bill of highly personal one-woman plays presented by FoolsFURY at NOH Space (2840 Mariposa St, San Francisco). Director Ben Yalom will be joining the conversation.

Also in the studio is co-founder Jack Boulware of San Francisco’s literary festival Litquake, which turns 18 this year and starts this weekend. The festival runs through October 14.

From San Francisco Playhouse, we meet with local director Margo Hall, to discuss the regional premiere of ‘Barbecue’, with which the theatre company opens its 15th season. ‘Barbecue’, written by Robert O’Hara, is a satire which addresses racial issues. Margo Hall not only directs the play, but also stars as the drug-addicted sister, Barbara.

Plus, we talk with flutist Robert Stallman about his upcoming masterclasses and performances in the Bay Area.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, October 5 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…

