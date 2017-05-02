Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

A San Francisco author's surf toward enlightenment

Jaimal Yogis is a San Francisco author who lives at Ocean Beach with his wife and three sons. He spent many years traveling the world seeking spiritual enlightenment. That time is captured in his upcoming book All Our Waves Are Water: Stumbling Toward Enlightenment and the Perfect Ride. Jaimal sat down with a fellow surfer, KALW’s Ben Trefny, to talk about it.

 

JAIMAL YOGIS: "All that history was hitting me at once, and it was certainly a life-changing experience, and one that I knew I could never do justice with words, but I wanted to give it a shot, so that's what I did here...make it our time."

Jaimal Yogis
This Saturday, a film about Jaimal’s first forays into world travel and spiritual exploration will be screened at Green Apple Books on 9th Avenue in San Francisco’s Sunset District. The documentary is called Saltwater Buddha. It’s sequel is the upcoming book All Our Waves Are Water: Stumbling Toward Enlightenment and the Perfect Ride. Find more info about all that at KALW.org

