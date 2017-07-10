The San Francisco Shipyard: Creating a new town in the city

This weekend, a long-awaited, brand new housing development will open up in San Francisco.

It’s called “Monarch” and it overlooks the eastern waterfront in Bayview-Hunters Point. It’s part of a master planned community by Lennar Corporation that’s been in the works for decades. Eventually, there will be more than 10,000 new housing units, stretching along San Francisco’s southeast side, all the way to Candlestick Point. But this whole new neighborhood wasn’t built on nothing. There’s history here. And plenty of controversy.

A couple years ago, KALW’s Daphne Matziaraki reported a series of stories looking in depth at the impact of San Francisco’s biggest redevelopment project.

KASOLFSKY: It all stems from the most intensive participatory planning process that I’ve seen in my 20 years that I've been doing this work.

This story originally aired in 2014.

Thor Kaslofsky no longer works with the city of San Francisco, though he still works in urban development. And there are several other key updates. Last year, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory commission fined Navy contractor Tetra Tech for falsifying some soil samples. Also, some former contractors testing the Shipyard for radioactivity have alleged fraud in the clean up, saying computer data regarding radiation levels was tampered with. The Navy and oversight agencies are now testing 70,000 soil samples and plan to release their findings this summer.

If you’re interested in taking a look for yourself, the Navy is offering bus tours of its cleanup of its former naval base at the Hunters Point Shipyard on Saturday, August 5th.