Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

The San Francisco Shipyard: Creating a new town in the city

By Daphne Matziaraki 13 minutes ago
  • New construction taking place in Bayview Hunters Point
    New construction taking place in Bayview Hunters Point
    Peter Belanger

 

This weekend, a long-awaited, brand new housing development will open up in San Francisco.

It’s called “Monarch” and it overlooks the eastern waterfront in Bayview-Hunters Point. It’s part of a master planned community by Lennar Corporation that’s been in the works for decades. Eventually, there will be more than 10,000 new housing units, stretching along San Francisco’s southeast side, all the way to Candlestick Point. But this whole new neighborhood wasn’t built on nothing. There’s history here. And plenty of controversy.

A couple years ago, KALW’s Daphne Matziaraki reported a series of stories looking in depth at the impact of San Francisco’s biggest redevelopment project.

A new housing development built in Bayview Hunter's Point
Credit Peter Belanger
KASOLFSKY: It all stems from the most intensive participatory planning process that I’ve seen in my 20 years that I've been doing this work.

This story originally aired in 2014.

Credit Peter Belanger

Thor Kaslofsky no longer works with the city of San Francisco, though he still works in urban development. And there are several other key updates. Last year, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory commission fined Navy contractor Tetra Tech for falsifying some soil samples. Also, some former contractors testing the Shipyard for radioactivity have alleged fraud in the clean up, saying computer data regarding radiation levels was tampered with. The Navy and oversight agencies are now testing 70,000 soil samples and plan to release their findings this summer.

If you’re interested in taking a look for yourself, the Navy is offering bus tours of its cleanup of its former naval base at the Hunters Point Shipyard on Saturday, August 5th.

Tags: 
Redevelopment
San Francisco
Bayview Hunters Point

Related Content

The San Francisco Shipyard: Who gets the jobs?

By Daphne Matziaraki Jun 11, 2014

Freddy Carter is working on block 51. This is one of the first buildings in the reinvention of the historic Hunters Point Shipyard that will come on the market.

The San Francisco Shipyard: Undoing the toxic legacy

By Daphne Matziaraki Jun 12, 2014
Luiza Leite

Marie Harrison is very familiar with the health issues in Bayview Hunters Point.

"I've lived and raised children in Bayview for almost 50 something years, and honestly for as long as I can remember there have always been complaints. Because no one really understood the relationship between their illnesses and where they lived," Harrison says.

The San Francisco Shipyard: Who will live in San Francisco’s new town

By Daphne Matziaraki Jun 10, 2014
Under CC license from Flickr user Chris D 2006

Linda Richardson is sitting in her car just outside a huge, fenced off, construction zone. This is where Lennar Urban is slowly building a new development at the site of the abandoned Navy shipyard. 12,000 homes by 2021. Richardson, a long time resident and community activist, wants to show me who will be most affected by the redevelopment.