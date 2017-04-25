San Quentin Radio: An innocent man waits nearly 20 years to be freed

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, 2,000 people have been exonerated after false convictions since 1989. Men of color are disproportionately victims of the injustice.

From San Quentin Radio, Greg Eskridge has the story of one of them: Guy Miles.

GUY MILES: "The first six months of me fighting my case I said 'OK they are going to figure it out. They are going to figure it out. They are going to let me go.' But... the day we picked the jury I said 'Aw yeah, no matter what defense I put up I'm going to be guilty.'"

Guy Miles is not out, yet. The Orange County District Attorney's Office is deciding whether to re-file the case.

San Quentin Radio is a project in which KALW editors train inmates to report stories from inside prison, with cooperation from prison officials.