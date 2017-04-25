Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

San Quentin Radio: An innocent man waits nearly 20 years to be freed

By News Producer 12 minutes ago
  • "Imprison" by flickr user dabing626, cropped and reused under CC: http://bit.ly/2q3stde
    "Imprison" by flickr user dabing626, cropped and reused under CC: http://bit.ly/2q3stde

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, 2,000 people have been exonerated after false convictions since 1989. Men of color are disproportionately victims of the injustice.

From San Quentin Radio, Greg Eskridge has the story of one of them: Guy Miles.

GUY MILES: "The first six months of me fighting my case I said 'OK they are going to figure it out. They are going to figure it out. They are going to let me go.' But... the day we picked the jury I said 'Aw yeah, no matter what defense I put up I'm going to be guilty.'"

Guy Miles is not out, yet. The Orange County District Attorney's Office is deciding whether to re-file the case.

 

San Quentin Radio is a project in which KALW editors train inmates to report stories from inside prison, with cooperation from prison officials.

 

Related Content

San Quentin Prison Report: A day of peace

By Tommy Shakur Ross Mar 7, 2017

Ten years ago, a race riot shook San Quentin State Prison: civilians were evacuated, and prisoners put on lockdown. When the dust settled, a group of prisoners decided to make a change. They formed the Day of Peace Committee. Through open dialogue and the Annual Day of Peace Celebration, the group offers peace as an alternative to violence.

San Quentin Prison Report: Coping with death from inside

By Greg Eskridge Aug 31, 2016
Nigel Poor

 

For people who are incarcerated, it can be hard to find a space to grieve a loved one's death. There's no funeral, and no family or friends by your side to help ease the pain.  Reporter Greg Eskridge interviews fellow inmates about ways that they've learned to grieve behind bars.

Lady Jay talks about being transgender in prison

By Louis A. Scott Jun 21, 2016

Four thousand inmates are housed at San Quentin, a men’s prison in Marin County. Only a small handful of them identify as transgender.  Reporter Louis A. Scott has the story of how one of them learned to stand her ground.