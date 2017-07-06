San Quentin Radio: Rebuilding family relationships from inside prison walls

Cleo Cloman has spent over two decades behind bars for murder.

He grew in a two parent household and had dreams of playing professional baseball. After a rocky relationship with his father he lost his passion for the sport and found a new pursuit: the streets. It ultimately cost him his freedom. But throughout the years of his incarceration he was able to reconnect with his father, and regain his love for baseball within the walls of San Quentin.

CLEOMAN: Right after Thanksgiving holidays I was transferred to San Quentin. Driving up on the bus to R&R I was looking out the window and I seen something that made me smile, and brought this feeling to my heart to my mind my soul I could feel it all the way to my feet. And it was just a baseball field.

Cleo Cloman was released on May 19th 2017. He returned to his home in Los Angeles California.

San Quentin Radio is a project in which KALW editors train inmates to report stories from inside prison. San Quentin officials listened to and approved the script and audio for this story prior to broadcast. Thanks to Sam Robinson and Larry Schneider for their help.