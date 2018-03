Sandip Roy's Dispatch - Across the Universe

For a little while, in the hills of Rishikesh, India it will be 1968 again.

It’s a mistake to judge the influence of India on the Beatles just by counting the sitar twangs. India is in the DNA of MANY more Beatles songs. They were all written in Rishikesh in the mountains of India over a few weeks in 1968 says Ajoy Bose, author of the Across the Universe: The Beatles in India