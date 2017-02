Sandip Roy's Dispatch - English Vinglish

When I landed in the US I had one advantage over many other immigrants from different parts of the world. I spoke English. Other Indians are less lucky.

You can call it a legacy of British colonial rule in India. You can say English still lords it over other languages in India. But it wins Man Booker prizes. It has clout.

There’s good, English, bad English and in a case by itself judicial English - perfect for pontification.