Sandip Roy's Dispatch - Firoozeh in Kolkata

Iranian-American writer Firoozeh Dumas who lives in Germany has written books like Funny in Farsi and It Ain’t So Awful, Falafel. Her commentaries about her hyphenated life have aired on NPR.

But that was a different America. While Firoozeh was in India, President Trump was signing executive orders including one that bans travelers from 7 countries one of which is Iran, the country where she was born.