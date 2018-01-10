Related Program: 
Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata

Sandip Roy: Forget your feed

By 6 hours ago
  • Photo byb Sandip Roy/modified from original

Sandip forgets to feed his social media stream, and reconnects with the world.  

Tags: 
travel
social media

Related Content

Sandip Roy: Homecoming

By Jun 29, 2016

Sometimes when I return to San Francisco from Calcutta it feels like I have two homes, the best of both worlds. 