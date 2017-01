Title IX was passed in 1972 to ensure that all girls have equal access to sports. So why are sports so important to girls? This episode, we talk with Brandi Chastain of World Cup fame--not just because she kicked the winning goal and liberated women to sport their sports bras, but because she inspired thousands of girls to play soccer. And we talk with the CEO and Founder of Title Nine clothing, Missy Park, about how sports can affect outcomes for girls in life and in business. The power of sports for girls. That's our Inflection Point.