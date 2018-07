Sandip Roy's Dispatch #257 - The Varkaris

When the monsoon rains lash India most of us do our best to stay at home.

But in western India, in the state of Maharastra thousands of men and women set out on the road, the men dressed in spotless white, the women in colourful saris.These are the Varkaris, farmers turned piligrims, and this is said to be the world’s oldest and largest people’s movement as they walk for weeks from their homes to a temple in Pandharpur.