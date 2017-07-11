Saturday: KALW’s On-Air Folk Festival returns!

Five hours of continuous live music on Saturday July 15th from 3 to 8pm, hosted by JoAnn Mar, Kevin Vance, and Peter Thompson. This will be KALW’s first folk festival in our newly refurbished studios after an 18 month absence. Here’s the line-up:

3pm StringFire! This local band performs English country, Scottish country, and contra dance music, with original and traditional reels, jigs, and waltzes. Their music has been called “exciting”, “high-energy”, and “frolicking.” Erik Ievins on bass, Patti Cobb on piano, and Annie Rodier on fiddle.

3:45pm Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum play a few songs from their latest Grammy-nominated album, “The Hazel & Alice Sessions.”

4:15pm Healing Muses are local musicians who play in hospitals and hospices for patients recovering from illness or nearing the end of their lives. Patrice Haan and Margaret Davis will demonstrate their healing harp music, as well as perform other music.

5pm Joe Burke and the Watery Parts.

5:45pm Pulama are East Bay locals that love and play the music of Hawaiian. It’s comprised of vocals/guitar duo Jim Romano and Paula Kauapalauki Rudman.

6:30pm The Bearcat Stringband & Duo plays old songs with a young attitude. Robin Fischer on fiddle, vocals; and Rowan McCallister on guitar, claw hammer banjo and vocals have been playing together since 2012, equally at home busking on a street corner, playing for a square dance, on stage, and at a bluegrass festival.

7pm A surprise Bluegrass band.