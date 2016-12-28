SCAM ALERT -- Protect Yourself From Fraudsters & Scammers. Guest: Jay White, an Attorney with the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County. Questions for Chuck's guest? Please call toll-free 1-866-798-8255. This is also Call-A-Lawyer Night: Once a month, while Your Legal Rights broadcasts on 91.7 FM (online kalw.org), attorneys are available off-the-air as well -- 1-800-525-9917, for private no-fee consultation on a variety of legal issues, 7 'til 8pm PST. Lastly, Thursday, Dec 29, Leon Bayer, Certified Specialist in Bankruptcy Law, will take questions on bankruptcy, as Mr Bayer's no-obligation public service to KALW listeners: 1-800-477-3111, 9am-noon PST.