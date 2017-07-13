Senate GOP Releases Revised Affordable Care Act Repeal-And-Replace Plan

Senate Republicans on Thursday released a revised version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act, their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The new version comes after the Congressional Budget Office found that the original BCRA would in the next decade increase the uninsured population by 22 million over what it would otherwise be. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped for a vote before July 4, but was forced to delay that because he couldn't garner the 50 votes he needed among the 52 GOP senators.

The new bill makes some big changes, but also leaves some major parts of the original BCRA intact. Below is the text of the Senate's new version (and you can compare it to the old version, which can be found here).

A new CBO score on the bill is expected Monday or Tuesday. By the end of next week, there is likely to be a key procedural vote. That would put things on track for a final vote the following week.

Meanwhile, Republicans Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina released an alternative plan Thursday morning.

With reporting from Arnie Seipel.

