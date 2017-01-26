Related Program: 
Sights & Sounds: Deuce Eclipse

By Ninna Gaensler-Debs 4 minutes ago
  • Odell Hussey / cropped and resized

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Deuce Eclipse, vocalist for local band Bang Data, told KALW’s Jen Chien about three cool arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Poncho Sanchez is a Grammy-award winning Latin jazz percussionist — a conguero — and is also a bandleader and salsa singer. Sanchez and his ensemble have produced many albums, one of which one a Grammy in 2000. He'll have two performances on both Friday and Saturday nights at Yoshi's in Oakland. 

DEUCE ECLIPSE: He's a legend, and that's why I picked it. You can't get any better to go hear him play live.

Some of the innovative products you'll find at the World's Fair Nano
Credit courtesy of World's Fair Nano

Worlds Fair Nano is a two-day festival filled with technology, futurist talks, art, music, food, and more. This festival is part of a greater mission of bringing the Worlds Fair back to the U.S. It's taking place on Pier 70 in San Francisco on Saturday and Sunday. 

DEUCE ECLIPSE: Especially for recording music ... it's always just fun to see the new stuff that's coming out and seeing how I can apply it to what we do. 

Vietnam War protests
Credit courtesy of National Archives and Records Administration

“Far Out: Poems of the 60s” is a reading from an anthology by literary magazine Poetry Flash. The Far Out anthology features poems from 78 writers and covers the most important themes of the time: protest, civil rights, the counterculture, drugs, sex, rock & roll, liberation, and the Vietnam War. The reading will take place at Diesel Bookstore in Oakland on Sunday at 3 p.m. 

DEUCE ECLIPSE: I just look at it as what happened in the 60s is so relevant to what's happening today, so I think it would be interesting to see the similarity of what you might hear at a poetry reading like this. 

