Sights & Sounds: Erika Chong Shuch

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Choreographer and director Erika Chong Shuch told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Theater artists at the Berkeley Repertory Theater’s Groundfloor Summer Residency will be doing informal showings and readings of new work. There will be performances at 999 Harrison Street in Berkeley on July 15 and 16.

SHUCH: I love the fact that Berkeley Rep as this historical institution that primarily presents play-plays has found a way to support work that is scrappier and weirder.

The San Francisco Mime Troupe is touring the Bay Area with their free summer show "Walls," about ICE agents, love, and borders. There is a map and schedule on the Mime Troupe's website.

SHUCH: I think that there are so many of us who are just questioning what kind of work we should be putting out into the world in order to make the world a better place, and seeing the Mime Troupe show has given me some fuel for that debate.

Lolas is a a live tableau/installation by Ryan Tacata at the San Francisco Asian Art Museum. Lolas, Tagalog for grandmothers, is a reconstruction of Tacata's grandmother's front garden exploring cultural assimilation and resistance. The tableau will be installed at the Asian Art Museum on July 20 at 6:30 p.m.