Sights & Sounds: Irene Tu

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene, Irene Tu is a local comedian. She told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Fun Home is a musical is based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir about growing up, navigating her sexuality, and her complicated relationship with her father. This is the closing weekend of Fun Home at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco. The last show is on Sunday, February 19th.

IRENE TU: I feel like it's so close to me, and yet I think it's relatable to everyone because it's kind of a coming of age, discovering your sexuality ...

Jake Shimabukuro is an internationally renowned ukulele player and composer. He became internationally famous after someone posted a video of him playing a cover of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" without his knowledge on YouTube; it was one of the first viral videos on the site. Jake will be performing at the Fox Theatre in Oakland on Sunday, February 19th.

IRENE TU: I don't remember how long ago it was, but I saw the [viral YouTube video], I had never really seen anyone play the ukulele, and that well, so I was like wow, that's insane.

Late Nite Open Mic at the New Parkway Theater. It’s billed as "the ONLY late night open mic INSIDE a movie theater in OAKLAND." This open mic will be hosted by Mercedes Gibson of Guerilla Suit and Asaba M Kugonza of SURU, with music from Sage Beats. This show will take place on Monday, February 20th.