Sights & Sounds: Krissy Keefer

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Dancer, choreographer, and artistic director of Dance Brigade Krissy Keefer told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

FRESH 2017 is San Francisco’s 8th annual Festival of Experimental Dance + Performance. It features three weeks of performances and interactive exchanges like classes and workshops. The theme of FRESH 2017 is empathy/disruption. This weekend will feature performances from Anna Martine Whitehead, NAKA Dance Theater, and Amara Tabor-Smith. The performances will take place at the Joe Goode Annex in San Francisco.

KRISSY KEEFER: What I love about Amara and NAKA is that ... it's politically charged work.... Both of them really take some subjects and dive into them, so I appreciate that.

Javier Navarrette is a percussionist, and this performance is a musical offering to ancestors and the orishas (Afro-Cuban deities), invoking strength, health, and a community united to face challenges that may lie ahead. This event will also feature guests Sergio Duran, Katiana Vila, Jessie Webber, and Kevin Repp. The performance will take place at the Red Poppy Art House in San Francisco.

KRISSY KEEFER: Javier has got a huge resume, he's performed with some of the greats around the Bay Area. I'm just for supporting all things Cuba at this point.

Pictured left to right: Elaine Jennings as Alice and Kathryn L. Wood as Gertrude in Win Wells' "Gertrude Stein and a Companion". Photo by David Wilson.

Gertrude Stein and a Companion is a play by Win Wils about the relationship between Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas. Kathryn L. Wood play Gertrude, and Elaine Jennings plays Alice. This is the closing weekend of this show from Theatre Rhinoceros. Shows are at the Eureka Theatre in San Francisco.