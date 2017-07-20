Sights & Sounds: Lucía Sanromán

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Curator Lucía Sanromán told KALW’s Jen Chien about three great arts events happening around the Bay this week.

Museum of Capitalism Opening Exhibition in Jack London Square through 8/20

Para Lxs Migrant Queers: A Digital Mural Project by Rommy Sabrado-Torrico at Galería de la Raza through 7/24

Visions from the Inside presented by CultureStrike and the Mexican Museum at Fort Mason up through 8/20

The Museum of Capitalism is actually not a long-term museum but a temporary installation in Oakland. Through a series of exhibits, the museum explores the phenomenon of capitalism with themes like race, class, and environment in the United States. The Museum of Capitalism is housed in Jack London Square in Oakland and will be open through August 20th.

SANROMÁN: What I love about this project ... is that it really helps you to look at the many different aspects of this monster called Capitalism through the work of really significant, interesting, clever artists.

Para Lxs (pronounced ‘Lexus’) Migrant Queers, a digital mural project by Rommy Sabrado-Torrico and presented by Galeria de la Raz. Sabrado-Torrico says this mural “is centered around the ideas of intimacy as resistance (beyond the scope of romance), the complexity of identities.” Rommy Sobrado-Torrico is a queer, undocumented, non-binary 'artivist' born in Iquique, Chile, raised in Naples, Florida.

SANROMÁN: It's still a very complicated thing to be queer, non-binary in Latin America ... so I love how bold it is ... but the piece is not beating you over the head.

Visions from the Inside is a visual art project inspired by letters written by detained immigrants. Presented by The Mexican Museum in partnership with Culture Strike, it features works from artists like Crystal Clarity, Frances Mead, and Julio Salgado. The exhibit will be up at Fort Mason through August 20th.