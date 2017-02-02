Sights & Sounds: Sahba Aminikia

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Composer Sahba Aminikia told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

One Found Sound is a conductor-less, collaborative chamber orchestra in San Francisco. This concert is part of their fourth season of performances and features music from Maurice Ravel, Ottorino Respighi, and Claude Debussy. The performance will take place at gallery and exhibition space Heron Arts in San Francisco.

SAHBA AMINIKIA: These are all students who are part of a new generation of musicians in the Bay Area who are going to make a difference in the next couple of years.

The Miyazaki Art Show is a whimsical showcase of over 50 artists from around the world celebrating the films of Japanese film-maker and animator Hayao Miyazaki. Taking inspiration from the Studio Ghibli director’s classic films such as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke to his lesser known work like The Wind Rises and Mr. Dough and the Egg Princess, each artist has created unique works inspired by Miyazaki’s imaginative universe. The exhibition will be on view through February 25th.

SAHBA AMINIKIA: I am a huge fan of Studio Ghibli and Miyazaki's work and his way of dealing with art.

Program 2 of the Modern Masters series at the San Francisco Ballet will feature pieces from contemporary choreographers like Alexei Ratmansky, Yuri Possokhov, and William Forsythe. Both Ratmansky and Possokhov have world premieres of their pieces at these performances. This program will be playing through Sunday, February 5th.