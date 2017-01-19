Related Program: 
Sights & Sounds

Sights & Sounds: Sara Maamouri

By Ninna Gaensler-Debs 48 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Sights & Sounds

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Documentary filmmaker Sara Maamouri told KALW’s Jen Chien about three great events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Credit courtesy of Women's March Bay Area

The Women's March in Oakland is one of three taking place in the Bay Area on Saturday, with others in San Francisco and San Jose. These marches are only a few of the many taking place both nationally and internationally, with the most notable being the Women's March on Washington, where there is an expected turnout of more than 200,000. The Oakland March will take place from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. 

SARA MAAMOURI: The great thing is that they've timed them so that you can do more than one march. 

Credit courtesy of the Octopus Literary Salon

In 2015, a small group of friends came together one evening over a novel idea: to have a fancy "fundraiser" where the goal was to raise awareness instead of money. Thus, Listen for Change was born. On January 26th, three storytellers will share personal accounts on transgender rights, Black Lives, and Mexican immigration. The event is free and open to the public, though space is limited, and ticketing is strictly enforced. Organizers also request attendees "dress nicely."

SARA MAAMOURI: I do think that, in general, my interests have been slowly pushing towards social justice. But given the events this fall, [it's] kind of give me a bigger push in that direction. 

Noir City Festival is annually held at the Castro Theater to honor one of San Francisco's favorite movie genres. This year's theme is "The Heist." The classic Asphalt Jungle — a movie about a major jewelry heist — is playing on Friday night at 9:10 p.m.

SARA MAAMOURI: It's a great ensemble cast, and I believe Marilyn Monroe's first film. ... It's a great escapism thing for me. I love watching heist films. 

Tags: 
Sara Maamouri
Women's March
Octopus Literary Salon
Listen for a Change: Social Justice Storytelling
Noir City
Asphalt Jungle
Castro Theater

Related Content

Sights & Sounds: Tanya Augsburg

By Ninna Gaensler-Debs Jan 12, 2017
courtesy of Tanya Augsburg/ cropped and resized

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Professor and curator of the exhibition "F*ck U! In the most loving way Tanya Augsburg told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Sights & Sounds: Krissy Keefer

By Ninna Gaensler-Debs Jan 5, 2017
Beatrix Escobar / cropped and resized

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Dancer, choreographer, and artistic director of Dance Brigade Krissy Keefer told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Sights & Sounds: Alisa Rose of Village Road Trio

By Ninna Gaensler-Debs Dec 15, 2016
Emma Brown / cropped and resized

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Alisa Rose, fiddler for the folk-inspired classical music group Village Road Trio told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.