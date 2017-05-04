Sights & Sounds: Susan Cervantes

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Co-founder and director of Precita Eyes Susan Cervantes told KALW’s Jen Chien about three wonderful events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Here Now: Where We Stand is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Art. MCCLA was founded in 1977 as a result of social struggles for greater equality in the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibition honors this history and MCCLA’s role in providing previously marginalized artists with an alternative space to present their work. The opening reception will take place from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5th. The exhibit will be up through June 24th.

CERVANTES: I can remember going into that building when the city first purchased it, and it was in its raw state, and they're the sponsor for the restoration of the mural that's on the outside of the building that's been there for over 30 years.

Sacred Waters, City Streets at the Juan R. Fuentes Gallery at Accion Latina is an exhibition by renowned Jewish Chicana muralist, teacher, and activist Juana Alicia. The show has more than 20 original murals, drawings, and prints spanning the four decades of her career. This will be Juana Alicia’s final exhibition in the U.S. before she relocates to Mexico. The exhibit will be up through May 26th.

CERVANTES: Juana and I first connected when she came to San Francisco in 1983 ... Juana and I collaborated on many murals together.

It’s the 13th year of the San Francisco Cinco de Mayo Festival. It's an all-day family-friendly celebration held as a block party with live music, cultural performances, and more. The festival will take place on Valencia Street between 21st and 24th on Saturday May 6th.