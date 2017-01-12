Sights & Sounds: Tanya Augsburg

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Professor and curator of the exhibition "F*ck U! In the most loving way” Tanya Augsburg told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Coming Clean San Francisco is a multi-media exhibition “amplifying the intimate experience of homelessness through the artists’ lens." It’s a collaboration between Fouladi Projects and Lava Mae, an organization that provides public showers and toilets for homeless people. The exhibition will feature work from artists like Amy Wilson Faville, Elizabeth Lo, Danielle Nelson Mourning, and more. The opening reception takes place on Friday evening and will be up through February 25.

TANYA AUGSBURG: I'm excited ... that this show gives dignity to the homeless ... and doesn't shy away from the challenges many of the homeless face.

The first Human Be-In took place on January 14, 1967 and drew 20,000 people to Golden Gate Park on a Sunday. The original Human Be-In featured performances by bands including The Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane and was a precursor to the Summer of Love. Fifty years later, this Be-In will feature speakers such as Beat poet Jack Hirschmann and music from the 1960s All Stars. The event will take place on Saturday evening at the Gray Area's space the Grand Theater in San Francisco.

TANYA AUGSBURG: I thought it was quite extraordinary that this is happening on the actual date, January 14th.

Covered in Time and History: The Films of Ana Mendieta brings together 21 recently preserved films in addition to a selection of related photographs. This is the largest grouping of the artist’s films ever presented in an exhibition in the United States. The exhibit will be up at BAMPFA through February 12.

TANYA AUGSBURG: I'm particularly interested in issues about the body. ... I think what's great about this show also is they've restored a lot of these unknown films.

You can see a list of this weekend's upcoming events from "F*ck U! In the most loving way” here.