Six futuristic Bay Area transportation projects to get the green light

What if a bicyclist could turn a traffic light from red to green — just by having the right app in their pocket? Or what if a driverless car could take you to the hospital?

Those ideas could become a reality soon in the Bay Area. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is expected to spend $5 million on futuristic transportation tech: driverless shuttles and connected vehicles. The commission votes on the money tomorrow. KALW’s transportation reporter Eli Wirtschafter unpacked the plan with Crosscurrents host Hana Baba.

Click the audio player above to listen to the full story