Six months in, legal weed falling short of expectations in California

When recreational cannabis was legalized in California just over six months ago, the people championing legal weed had high hopes. Growers could emerge out of the shadows into the light. People arrested during the War on Drugs could become CEOs of cannabis empires. Millions of dollars worth of tax revenue would ooze out of marijuana plants right into the government’s pockets. But cannabis trade groups also warned regulations would push some people out.

KALW’s Hana Baba sat down with Justice Reporter Holly J. McDede for a look into how the expectations measure up to the realities of legal weed.