Some, Done or None: fasting for wisdom

By Judy Silber 1 hour ago
  • Lake Titicaca, the site of a 21-day spiritual fast undertaken by Oakland resident Paige Marshall
    Lake Titicaca, the site of a 21-day spiritual fast undertaken by Oakland resident Paige Marshall
    "Titicaca Lake" by Flickr user Olivier Gryson. Cropped and resized under CC: http://bit.ly/2kpfFM9

KALW's Spiritual Edge project is interested in how ordinary people cultivate spirituality in their lives. To bring our findings to the air, we’ve been interviewing Bay Area residents about religion. 

We want to know what they like, what they reject and what, if anything, has taken religion’s place. Paige Marshall of Oakland is disillusioned by Christianity, but like many who stop going to church, she’s still looking for spiritual answers. In 2010, she decided to try a 21-day fast.

 

MARSHALL: I guess because I wasn’t satisfied by how life is. You know, I don’t understand what’s going on. It doesn’t totally make sense to me. You know?

The piece is part of a series called Some, Done or None. You can help us with our research by taking our short survey on religion and spirituality. The link is here.

 

 

Tags: 
fasting
The Spiritual Edge

Related Content

Some, None or Done: A Zen Atheist

By Judy Silber Nov 21, 2016
Courtesy of Judy Silber

We've been asking our listeners through a survey: What role do religion and spirituality play in your life? Heather Hernandez responded. She's a Berkeley librarian who calls herself a Zen Atheist.

The Nones are Alright: Interview with Berkeley author Kaya Oakes

By Judy Silber Nov 21, 2016
Courtesy of Kaya Oakes

 

 

One big trend in the US over the last few decades is that the country is becoming less religious. Far more people are categorizing themselves as Nones — people who say they don’t have a religious identity.

To attract newcomers, historic Buddhist church tries something new: meditation

By News Producer Dec 13, 2016
Photo by Tom Levy

San Francisco's Japantown is a historic relic of an earlier time when Japanese immigrants and their families clustered here and found homes. In 1899, they founded a Jodo Shinshu Buddhist congregation, the first of that tradition on the continent.