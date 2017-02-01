"Some Things You Need to Know Before the World Ends" ~ Kronos Festival 2017 ~ Noche Flamenca

You’ll hear about the Exit Theatre production of Larry Larson and Levi Lee's “Some Things You Need to Know Before the World Ends (A Final Evening with The Illuminati)” from actor/director Larry Larson. More...

Plus, Vietnamese instrumentalist Vân-Ánh Võ talks about her participation in the third annual Kronos Festival 2017, which focuses on the celebrated quartet’s relationships with San Francisco Bay Area composers, arrangers, and musicians from many corners of the musical landscape. Director Martin Santangelo, guitarist Eugenio Iglesias, and singer Manuel Gago discuss Noche Flamenca’s evening-length work, Antigona, which will take place at Z Space in San Francisco; and Peter Robinson shares details about the Mostly British Film Festival.

Open Air with host David Latulippe. Heard live on Thursday February 2, at 1pm.