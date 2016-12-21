Special Holiday Programs for 2016

Over the next two weeks, we're airing some of the best holiday programs from NPR, BBC, CBC and more. Expect musical performances spanning classical, choral, and modern genres; musings on holiday traditions from notable public radio personalities; and personal stories of holiday seasons gone by.

Wednesday, December 21
9pm: Fog City Blues' Christmanukkah

Thursday, December 22 
7pm: Marketplace Tech's Codebreaker Solstice

Friday, December 23
7pm: As it Happens' annual reading of Frederick Forsyth's short story, "The Shepherd"

Saturday, December 24
3pm: Folk Music & Beyond's Hanukkristmas

Sunday, December 25 
8am: Nine Lessons & Carols
10am: A Chanticleer Christmas
11am: The All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza 2016
2pm: Alt.Latino's Festivo Latino
8pm: NPR's Hanukkah Lights
9pm: Candles Burning Brightly

Monday, December 26
7pm: Season’s Griot

Thursday, December 29
1pm: Yiddish Radio Project

Friday, December 30
10am: BBC Correspondents Look Ahead
5pm: BBC Correspondents Look Ahead

Saturday, December 31
4pm: Full Peel of Big Ben & Auld Lang Syne

Sunday, January 1
8pm: New Year’s Concert from Vienna

Monday, January 2
10am: Capital Steps

Thursday, January 6
7pm: Capital Steps

Tags: 
2016
Holiday
Holiday concert
holiday music
Christmas
Hanukkah
kwanzaa
new year's day
New Year's Eve

