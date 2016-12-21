Special Holiday Programs for 2016

Over the next two weeks, we're airing some of the best holiday programs from NPR, BBC, CBC and more. Expect musical performances spanning classical, choral, and modern genres; musings on holiday traditions from notable public radio personalities; and personal stories of holiday seasons gone by.

Wednesday, December 21

9pm: Fog City Blues' Christmanukkah

Thursday, December 22

7pm: Marketplace Tech's Codebreaker Solstice

Friday, December 23

7pm: As it Happens' annual reading of Frederick Forsyth's short story, "The Shepherd"

Saturday, December 24

3pm: Folk Music & Beyond's Hanukkristmas

Sunday, December 25

8am: Nine Lessons & Carols

10am: A Chanticleer Christmas

11am: The All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza 2016

2pm: Alt.Latino's Festivo Latino

8pm: NPR's Hanukkah Lights

9pm: Candles Burning Brightly

Monday, December 26

7pm: Season’s Griot

Thursday, December 29

1pm: Yiddish Radio Project

Friday, December 30

10am: BBC Correspondents Look Ahead

5pm: BBC Correspondents Look Ahead

Saturday, December 31

4pm: Full Peel of Big Ben & Auld Lang Syne

Sunday, January 1

8pm: New Year’s Concert from Vienna

Monday, January 2

10am: Capital Steps

Thursday, January 6

7pm: Capital Steps