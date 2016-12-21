Special Holiday Programs for 2016

Over the next two weeks, we're airing some of the best holiday programs from NPR, BBC, CBC and more. Expect musical performances spanning classical, choral, and modern genres; musings on holiday traditions from notable public radio personalities; and personal stories of holiday seasons gone by.
Wednesday, December 21
9pm: Fog City Blues' Christmanukkah
Thursday, December 22
7pm: Marketplace Tech's Codebreaker Solstice
Friday, December 23
7pm: As it Happens' annual reading of Frederick Forsyth's short story, "The Shepherd"
Saturday, December 24
3pm: Folk Music & Beyond's Hanukkristmas
Sunday, December 25
8am: Nine Lessons & Carols
10am: A Chanticleer Christmas
11am: The All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza 2016
2pm: Alt.Latino's Festivo Latino
8pm: NPR's Hanukkah Lights
9pm: Candles Burning Brightly
Monday, December 26
7pm: Season’s Griot
Thursday, December 29
1pm: Yiddish Radio Project
Friday, December 30
10am: BBC Correspondents Look Ahead
5pm: BBC Correspondents Look Ahead
Saturday, December 31
4pm: Full Peel of Big Ben & Auld Lang Syne
Sunday, January 1
8pm: New Year’s Concert from Vienna
Monday, January 2
10am: Capital Steps
Thursday, January 6
7pm: Capital Steps