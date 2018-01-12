Special Series: Beyond #MeToo

Sexual harassment and gender discrimination have been met with a grassroots response in the #MeToo moment.

In response, WNYC is producing "Beyond #MeToo", a special series of national conversations focused on what we need to do as a society to remedy widespread sexual harassment.

This special series will cover the workplace, corrective responses, how we raise and educating our children in this environment and the role of men in the solution.

Listeners can expect to hear from teens and parents, politicians and artists, corporate leaders and blue-collar workers.

The Women’s March, 2018 is January 20, 2018 and Beyond #MeToo is timed to provide listeners, communities and the stations who serve them with an opportunity to gather, consider and discuss a set of issues that are roiling our culture.

Episode 1: The Corrections

Crime and punishment, truth and consequences. Is it possible to standardize our responses to sexual harassment, so that we have a more fair and even system of punishment? The wildly uneven responses range from removing a creator’s work from the public sphere (Kevin Spacey, Louis CK) to ignoring their misdeeds (Roman Polanski). Senator Al Franken resigns, Donald Trump is president.

Episode 2: The Workplace

Focus on both corporate America (Wall Street, Silicon Valley) and Blue Collar Workers. For all the attention given victims and assailants from the entertainment and media worlds, blue collar workers face daily harassment and often have no recourse to correct the abuse. We’ll hear from representatives of Wall Street, Main Street, and the factory floors, as well as workplace experts who can guide us on how to create a safe, respectful and fair work environment.

Episode 3: Our Kids

What must parents and teachers do to raise kids who understand how to respect one another and refrain from harassing behavior? What do we tell our kids about what they’re hearing and reading now? Is it realistic to think we can nip harassment in the bud?

Episode 4: The Men

Kai Wright hosts a discussion by and with mostly men about the role of men in ending sexual harassment. If men are the problem, they must be part of the solution. How has male behavior changed, and is it consistent with male attitudes? Can change occur voluntarily, or must it be mandated by legal or company policies?