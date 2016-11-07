The Specialist: Poll Locator

We've heard a lot about early voting this year—people casting their ballots well in advance of November 8th. But there's another group of people that starts working long before the election, in order to make casting your vote as easy as possible. In this episode of the Specialist, two polling place scouts get intimate with democracy.

MEDINA NOORI: "My parents came here for the American dream. They came here for opportunity and that’s what they got...It’s amazing that we have the opportunity to vote here and we have an open election process. What would my life be like if I wasn’t here, if my parents didn’t have the chance to leave?"

