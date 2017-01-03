Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

The Specialist: Snap Judgment

By Casey Miner 8 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents
  • Snap Judgment's Mark Ristich
    Snap Judgment's Mark Ristich
    Photo by Casey Miner

Every time we go out and interview people for our show, all kinds of specialists, they’re curious about what we do. They hear some back episodes, take a look at the recording gear, and say 'wow, your job is so interesting.'

You write us too – you want to know what’s involved in making the show, how we make decisions, how much recording we do and how what you hear is edited. So today, for our final episode of the season, we’re pulling back the curtain on a big show to show you exactly how that happens. Yep, we're doing a podcast about a podcast.

MARK RISTICH: "I do get caught in a loop like an editing loop. I just want to sit there and you know and edit edit edit, you know friends and family are like 'Hey, you want to do something?' And I'm like, 'No. I don't. I just want do Snap Judgment.'"

This is the season finale of the KALW podcast The Specialist, hosted by Casey Miner.

 

Credit Photo by Smeeta Mahanti

In the spirit of stories about what goes on behind the scenes, and times when things didn’t go as planned,

here's a bonus story from The Specialist, featuring Snap Judgment’s Glynn Washington — before he was a name or a voice you knew.

GLYNN WASHINGTON: "I didn't think you were supposed to like your job. I don't think my parents like their jobs."

Tags: 
The Specialist

Related Content

The Specialist: Poll Locator

By Nov 7, 2016
Photo courtesy of Julie Caine

We've heard a lot about early voting this year—people casting their ballots well in advance of November 8th. But there's another group of people that starts working long before the election, in order to make casting your vote as easy as possible. In this episode of the Specialist, two polling place scouts get intimate with democracy.

The Specialist: Blood Girls

By & Casey Miner Oct 31, 2016
Photo Courtesy of Sandhya Dirks

 

Happy Halloween! Walking around today, you might hear a lot of recorded, ghoulish screaming. Today it's supposed to be all in fun. But there are some people who hear those screams a lot — and whose job is to create hellish situations all year around. Casey Miner and Sandhya Dirks tell us more in this installment from The Specialist.

 

The Specialist: Snake Lady & Wildlife One

By Aug 8, 2016
photo courtesy of San Francisco International Airport

San Francisco International Airport is built on dozens of acres of wetlands, and it’s home to many species of birds. Unfortunately for those birds, it's also home to many, many airplanes. That means it’s someone’s job to  keep these flying creatures and flying objects out of each other’s way. 