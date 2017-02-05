The Spot: Feathers & Fingers

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...

“Kill 'Em Dead with Needle and Thread,” produced for Stories from Deep in the Heart, July 2016.

In 2016, the cultural arts non-profit Texas Folklife worked with craftspeople, laborers, and workers in Austin to document the material arts and laborlore of the city. High school and middle school students and teachers picked up microphones and produced a series of stories from their interviews. In this piece, we meet a Hurricane Katrina evacuee, who resettled in Texas, but makes sure to take to the streets with his tribe every February.

This story was produced by Hannah Whisenant, Mark Schoenfeld, and Damon Luckett. Find more interviews with laborers and craftspeople from the Stories from Deep in the Heart series on PRX.

“The Finger,” from the podcast Criminal, May 2016.

Criminal shares the voices of lawbreakers, lawmakers, and the folks that fit in between, covering crimes big and small. Many of the episodes detail cases that are high profile and created in tragedy, but every once in awhile, they’ll share a story like Robert Ekas’.

