The Spot: Hashtag Cooking & Examining Efficiency

“Meet Mr. Fries Man,” produced by David Weinberg for the KCRW podcast Below the Ten: Life in South LA, November 2016.

Activists, beauty queens, barbers, refugees, underground chefs, and rocket pilots are a sample of the types of people you can meet in the podcast Below the Ten: Life in South LA. In it, Reporter David Weinberg shares intimate portraits of people living in the neighborhoods south of the 10 freeway, like Watts, Jefferson Park, and Compton. We’re introduced to a wide variety of personalities who are all working in different fields, but are all rooted in making their neighborhoods a better place.

In this story from 2016, we meet a chef with a big personality who doesn’t advertise. Word of warning: you may not want to listen to this on an empty stomach.

“(In)Efficiency,” from the podcast Ministry of Ideas, October 2017.

Mr. Fries Man and other Instagram chefs aren’t worried about how easily potential customers can find them. They’re thriving while also keeping their business at a manageable size, and don’t need to rely much on whether or not their customers are happy with how their ordering and pickup process. But that’s hardly the norm in the larger business landscape with some of the biggest corporations battling to be more efficient and easier to use than their competitors. Should we be worried that efficiency could be moving from a technique for measuring business and technology to a widely held moral value? This is one of the many philosophical questions that the podcast Ministry of Ideas takes on in its first season.

