The Spot: "Hello!"

This episode is the second part of a two-part series, we recommend listening to The Spot: For the love of 'goodbyes' first.

“Voicemail Memories” from the podcast Everything Sounds, March 2013.

On today’s show, you’ll hear incredible stories of “hellos,” starting with one about a common device for capturing sonic greetings: voicemail. Bay Area Musician Olga Nunes wants you to leave a message on her voicemail. The podcast Everything Sounds is here to tell us why.

Everything Sounds is produced by Craig Shank and George Drake, Jr. You can find more stories from Everything Sounds at their website.

“Message in a Bottle,” produced by Eleanor McDowall with Falling Tree Productions for BBC Radio 4 Short Cuts, November 2014.

In 2001, a child named Sidonie Fery wrote a message, stuffed it into a bottle, and threw it in the water. This is the story of what happened next.

You can hear more audio documentaries by subscribing to BBC Radio 4's podcast Short Cuts, and checking out Falling Tree Production's archive at www.fallingtree.co.uk.

"The Light," produced by Rikke Houd, originally aired on ABC RN's Radiotonic, November 2015.

When Hurdy Gurdy Museum Founder Pat Herbert heard a radio broadcast for the very first time, it literally lit up his life.

This story is a part of Radiotonic's Radio With Pictures Series, and you can watch an animated version below. (Artwork by Anthony Calvert. Animation by Derek Lau.)

Listen to more stories from ABC's RN Creative Audio Unit at their website.

"Five Things," produced by Matt Largey with the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, 2004.

"Five Things," produced by Matt Largey with the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, 2004.

This is an audio window into the life of Bill Picard, a motivational speaker who isn't able to make connections to others with his own voice. This story is over ten years old now, but you can find out his current progress towards reaching his five goals, on a more recent video update.

This week's episode featured music from: Black Moth Super Rainbow, Todd Rundgren, Boards of Canada, and The Sopwith Camel.

