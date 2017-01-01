The Spot: For the love of 'goodbyes'

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...

"The Lexington Club," produced by Kristina Loring for Audiograph, June 2015.

In 2016, a place that meant a whole lot to its San Francisco community closed its doors. The building still remains, but the faces, the stories, and one of the best-stocked jukeboxes in the city, can’t be found inside any longer. From KALW’s Audiograph, Kristina Loring goes on a journey to find out just what was to be lost when The Lexington Club shut its doors to the public for the final time.

You can find more stories from Audiograph at their website, and you can receive new episodes of KALW's Crosscurrents from their podcast feed in iTunes.

"A Cold Freezin Night (for Doomed Lovers)," produced by Andrea Silenzi for the 2010 Third Coast ShortDocs Challenge: Book Odds.

Radio Producer Andrea Silenzi brings us this short piece she created with her grandmother Phyllis, who retells a story of making the most of your time with the people you love, before it’s too late. Andrea also featured the story on her radio show, Why, Oh Why, which you can subscribe to at whyohwhyradio.com.

"Here I Am, and Here be Danger," produced by Annie McEwen, May 2014.

Our final story on today's show connects our relationships to loss with our capabilities and fears of meeting someone new, and all with a soundtrack of a fog horn off the Newfoundland coast. It’s an ingenious and beautiful piece of audio storytelling, produced by Annie McEwen with the assistance of PRX's Second Ear and the Newfoundland and Labrador Arts Council. This piece earned Annie the Best New Artist Award at the 2014 Third Coast / Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition. She tells her story of conceptualizing and producing this piece on How Sound at Transom.org.

This week's episode featured music from: Black Moth Super Rainbow, Laurent Dury, Broken Social Scene, and Chet Baker.

If you have a suggestion for a podcast or an audio project we should feature, please drop us a line at thespot@kalw.org.

Tune in next week for another episode of The Spot, only on KALW San Francisco.

This is the first part of a two-part series on "goodbyes" and "hellos." Listen to part two now: The Spot: 'Hello!'