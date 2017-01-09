SRO Stories: "I'm hungry for acceptance. I'm hungry to be normal."

San Francisco used to be full of Single Room Occupancy hotels—cheap dorm-style places for people to live. These days, only a few SRO’s remain, with about 19,000 San Franciscans living in them. Today we’ll get to know another one of these residents, for our series of SRO Stories.

"Heroin is very ugly and very evil. It wants you dead."

This piece was produced by Colin Peden as part of a project with Delivering Innovation in Supportive Housing (DISH), a project of Tides. This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. More profiles will be featured in a project exhibition in the Jewett Gallery at the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library starting December 17th thru March 12th, 2017. An opening reception will be held on January 10th. Visit bit.ly/dishexhibit to learn more.