Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

SRO Stories: "I'm hungry for acceptance. I'm hungry to be normal."

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents
  • Rachel R.
    Rachel R.
    Photo courtesy of DISH SF

San Francisco used to be full of Single Room Occupancy hotels—cheap dorm-style places for people to live. These days, only a few SRO’s remain, with about 19,000 San Franciscans living in them. Today we’ll get to know another one of these residents, for our series of SRO Stories.

"Heroin is very ugly and very evil. It wants you dead."

This piece was produced by Colin Peden as part of a project with Delivering Innovation in Supportive Housing (DISH), a project of Tides. This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. More profiles will be featured in a project exhibition in the Jewett Gallery at the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library starting December 17th thru March 12th, 2017. An opening reception will be held on January 10th. Visit bit.ly/dishexhibit to learn more.

Related Content

SRO Stories: "I survived"

By Dec 8, 2016
Courtesy of Dish SF

All week we’ve been airing a series of SRO Stories, profiling the residents of single room occupancy buildings. These residential hotels are the housing of last resort for a lot of people that would otherwise be homeless.

SRO Stories: "I traded reality for the gay closet"

By & Dec 5, 2016
Courtesy of DISH SF

Some of the only housing that’s gentrification-proof in the inner cities of the Bay Area are SRO’s or Single Room Occupancy buildings. They’re the residential hotels you see mostly in neighborhoods like the Tenderloin and SOMA and in downtown Oakland.

SRO Stories: "I’m adapting to being around other people"

By Dec 7, 2016
PHOTO COURTESTY OF DISH SF

The housing of last resort for a lot of people that would otherwise be homeless are SRO’s, or single room occupancy hotels.