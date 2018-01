On Tuesday at 6pm Pacific Time, President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address.

KALW will begin special coverage at 5:30pm, when BBC journalists will present stories from Ohio and Kentucky, and share Americans’ report card on the first year of the Trump presidency.

At 6pm, we'll bring you the BBC's live coverage of the State of the Union address. Then, at 7pm, we'll turn to NPR for more analysis of Trump's speech and the Democratic Party response from Rep. Joe Kennedy.