Steve Coll on the C.I.A. and America’s secret wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist Steve Coll about his new book Directorate S: the C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan,”

The book details how the CIA, Pakistan’s ISI and Afghanistan intelligence agencies influenced the rise of a war in Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban, and the violence that fostered a revival of Al-Qaeda and other extremist forces.

Guest:

Steve Coll, dean of the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University, staff writer at The New Yorker, and the author of Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Web Resources:

The NY Times: The War That Will Not End

The NY Times: We Can’t Win in Afghanistan Because We Don’t Know Why We’re There